Kochava Fights FTC Action Over Health-Site Mobile Data Sales

August 16, 2022 Business, Court, Healthcare, Surveillance, U.S.
Andrea Vittorio reports:
Mobile advertising firm Kochava Inc. is suing the Federal Trade Commission to challenge an enforcement action brought over its alleged sale of location records that could reveal people’s travel to abortion clinics or other health care facilities.
The commission can’t use the FTC Act to go after Kochava for past practices, the Idaho-based company argues in a complaint filed Friday in federal court.
