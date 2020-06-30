KleptoCats Maker Settles with FTC Over Failure to Get Parental Consent

Liisa Thomas of SheppardMullin writes:

HyperBeard, the makers of several children’s mobile apps (including KleptoCats), recently settled with the FTC over failure to obtain verifiable parental consent before collecting children’s personal information online, in violation of COPPA. In its complaint, the FTC argued that the HyperBeard apps were clearly directed to children. The apps contained brightly-colored animated characters, kid-friendly language, games that were easy to play, and were promoted on kids’ websites and publications.

In the settlement, the company agreed to pay $150,000 in civil penalties and to delete the information it collected without obtaining appropriate parental consent.