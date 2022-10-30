King County proposed mental health study on students after insisting it wasn’t doing research

Daniel Gilbert reports:

Since King County began screening schoolkids for mental health and other risks, officials have been adamant: They’re respecting student privacy and not conducting research on them.

But in April, the program’s coordinator was emailing school district officials with a new ask: The county and Seattle Children’s were seeking a grant to do a “research study” on high school students beginning in 2024, and they wanted letters of support, according to records reviewed by The Seattle Times.

Only a month earlier, the coordinator, Margaret Soukup, stressed in an interview with The Times that King County and Seattle Children’s were only evaluating the program to improve it. “What I know is we are not doing research,” she said in March.