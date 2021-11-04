Killed in a 1961 Crash, ‘Unknown Boy’ Is Finally Identified

Nov 042021
 
 November 4, 2021  Posted by  Misc

Vimal Patel reports on how DNA has finally solved a 60-year-old mystery: the identity of a boy killed in a car crash.

They called him “Unknown Boy.”

The blue-eyed hitchhiker with olive skin drowned when the car he was riding in crashed through the rail of a bridge and plunged into the Cahaba River in Bibb County, Ala., on March 27, 1961, according to an F.B.I. report. The driver survived the crash and offered a few details about the boy but not enough to identify him.

Read more on New York Times.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.