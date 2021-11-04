Killed in a 1961 Crash, ‘Unknown Boy’ Is Finally Identified

Nov 042021
November 4, 2021 Misc
Vimal Patel reports on how DNA has finally solved a 60-year-old mystery: the identity of a boy killed in a car crash.
They called him “Unknown Boy.”
The blue-eyed hitchhiker with olive skin drowned when the car he was riding in crashed through the rail of a bridge and plunged into the Cahaba River in Bibb County, Ala., on March 27, 1961, according to an F.B.I. report. The driver survived the crash and offered a few details about the boy but not enough to identify him.
