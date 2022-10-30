Kids today are ‘overly confident’ about their skills online—losing $101.4 million to hackers last year
Oct 302022
October 30, 2022 Breaches, Online, Youth & Schools
Tom Huddleston Jr. reports:
You might think today’s teens are as tech-savvy as they come. But being digital natives doesn’t make them immune to online scams.
People under the age of 20 lost $101.4 million to online scams in 2021, according to a recent study from cybersecurity startup Social Catfish, which cited figures from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Report. Social Catfish specializes in online identity verification through reverse search technology.
