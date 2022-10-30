Kids today are ‘overly confident’ about their skills online—losing $101.4 million to hackers last year

Oct 302022
 
 October 30, 2022  Posted by  Breaches, Online, Youth & Schools

Tom Huddleston Jr. reports:

You might think today’s teens are as tech-savvy as they come. But being digital natives doesn’t make them immune to online scams.

People under the age of 20 lost $101.4 million to online scams in 2021, according to a recent study from cybersecurity startup Social Catfish, which cited figures from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Report. Social Catfish specializes in online identity verification through reverse search technology.

Read more at CNBC.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.