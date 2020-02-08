Kids’ Privacy Bill Allowing for Private Suits Introduced in House

Lindsey Tonsager and Sarah Guerrero of Covington & Burling write:

On January 30, House Rep. Kathy Castor (D-FL) introduced the Protecting the Information of our Vulnerable Children and Youth (“PRIVCY”) Act, a bill that promises to be a significant overhaul of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (“COPPA”).

Currently, COPPA applies only to personal information collected from children under 13 years old. The PRIVCY Act would greatly expand COPPA’s scope by making any personal information – including biometric, geolocation, and inferred information, whether collected from the child or not – subject to the law’s requirements. It also brings a new group of “young consumers” – individuals aged 12 to 18 years old – under the law’s umbrella.