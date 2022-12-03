Kenya’s Hustler Fund is raising data privacy concerns

Faustine Ngila reports:

An easy mobile-loan scheme that catapulted president William Ruto’s rise to power in Kenya only a few months ago has quickly turned into a lightning rod for data privacy concerns.

The Hustler Fund is Ruto’s $410 million loan project meant to lift millions of Kenyans out of poverty through his bottom-up economic model. In a country where only 9% of the workforce has a stable income—39% of Kenyan youth are without jobs—such an offer carries huge potential.

Read more at Quartz.

