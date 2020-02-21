Kentucky Appeals Court Says Cops Need Warrants To Obtain Real-Time Cell Site Location Info

Tim Cushing writes:

The Supreme Court’s Carpenter decision added Fourth Amendment protections to historical cell site location information (CSLI). The Court recognized people had a privacy interest in their location info, even if it was collected and stored by third parties. This narrow finding — that historical cell site info is covered by the Fourth Amendment — has created ripples that are rocking the Third Party Doctrine boat, resulting in the Carpenter decision being applied to other records historically believed to be outside the Constitution’s protections.

Kentucky’s Court of Appeals has extended protections to real-time cell site location info — something the country’s top court expressly refused to do.