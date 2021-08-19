Kenneth Kurson, pardoned friend of Jared Kushner, charged in New York for installing spyware on then-wife’s computer
Aug 192021
August 19, 2021 Breaches, Court, Surveillance, U.S.
This may strike some as being political, but it’s not often we see someone charged with installing spyware on a spouse’s device, so here we go….
Kara Scannell reports:
New York prosecutors charged Kenneth Kurson, the former editor of the New York Observer newspaper who was pardoned by President Donald Trump, with two state felonies for eavesdropping on his then-wife by installing spyware on her computer.
The charges, announced Wednesday by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, come seven months after Kurson, a close friend of Jared Kushner, was pardoned by Trump of federal criminal charges alleging he cyberstalked three people.Kurson was arraigned Wednesday on the two state felonies — eavesdropping and computer trespass — and released on his own recognizance, according to a spokesman for the district attorney.
