Kenneth Kurson, pardoned friend of Jared Kushner, charged in New York for installing spyware on then-wife’s computer

Aug 192021
 
 August 19, 2021  Posted by  Breaches, Court, Surveillance, U.S.

This may strike some as being political, but it’s not often we see someone charged with installing spyware on a spouse’s device, so here we go….

Kara Scannell reports:

New York prosecutors charged Kenneth Kurson, the former editor of the New York Observer newspaper who was pardoned by President Donald Trump, with two state felonies for eavesdropping on his then-wife by installing spyware on her computer.

The charges, announced Wednesday by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, come seven months after Kurson, a close friend of Jared Kushner, was pardoned by Trump of federal criminal charges alleging he cyberstalked three people.
Kurson was arraigned Wednesday on the two state felonies — eavesdropping and computer trespass — and released on his own recognizance, according to a spokesman for the district attorney.
Read more on CNN.

 

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.