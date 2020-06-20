KE: Telcos to Reveal Customer Data Under Proposed Law

Cynthia Kenyali reports:

The government will be able to access Kenyans’ personal data if a proposed Bill is signed into law.

The Bill tabled in the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 16 seeks to allow Telecommunication firms in Kenya to reveal customers’ data to the government.

“Where it appears to the Cabinet Secretary that it is in the public interest to do so, the CS may by warrant under his hand, require any person who owns or controls any telecommunication apparatus used for sending or receipt of any data to or from any place outside Kenya, to produce to the Cabinet Secretary or any person named in the warrant, the original or transcripts of all such data and all other documents related to such data,” the proposed amendment states.