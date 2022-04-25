Kate Tibbitts Act targeting ‘high-risk’ transient parolees fails in committee; Inmates in Santa Clara County may wear “non-removable” electronic wristbands
Daniel Macht reports:
A bill aimed at improving the ability of parole agents to keep tabs on transient parolees who have been convicted of violent crimes, or who are required to register as sex offenders, has failed in committee.
Assembly Bill 1827 is named The Kate Tibbitts Act of 2022 after the 61-year-old homeowner in Sacramento’s Land Park neighborhood who was killed along with her two dogs in September.
Read more on KCRA.
In other news, Gabriel Greschler reports:
Santa Clara County inmates may soon be forced to wear “non-removable” electronic wristbands that would track their movements inside jail under a sheriff’s department proposal that is drawing skepticism among advocates of civil liberties.
But the department calls its proposal a vast improvement to the current tracking method. Inmates now wear standard identification wristbands, and their movements are tracked by a paper system that sheriff officials describe as “time-intensive” and “prone to error,” making it difficult to abide by consent decrees the county entered into in 2019 that requires it to improve jail conditions and accessibility.
Read more at Mercury News.
Both items h/t, Joe Cadillic