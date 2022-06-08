Kaplan Bill Combating Hate on Social Media Signed Into Law with Landmark Legislative Package to Prevent Gun Violence

Anna M. Kaplan writes:

CARLE PLACE, NY (June 6, 2022) — Governor Kathy Hochul today signed a landmark legislative package to immediately strengthen the state’s gun laws, close critical loopholes exposed by shooters in Buffalo and Uvalde and protect New Yorkers from the scourge of gun violence that continues to infect our nation and endanger our communities. The package includes legislation by Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) that addresses the proliferation of hate on social media which helped to radicalize the racist domestic terrorist who recently murdered 10 innocent Black New Yorkers in a Buffalo supermarket.

[…]

State Senator Anna M. Kaplan said, “The racist domestic terrorist who murdered 10 innocent Black New Yorkers in a Buffalo supermarket was radicalized online in an environment where hate speech is encouraged and where there are few options for people of good conscience to sound the alarm about what’s going on there. We all know the expression “if you see something, say something,” but unfortunately, many social media platforms make it impossible to speak out when you see something dangerous or harmful online. My legislation will empower social media users to keep virtual spaces safer for all by providing clear and consistent reporting mechanisms to flag hate speech, and with the devastating consequences of hate all around us getting worse by the day, we need to take this action right away. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s leadership in signing this legislation along with the entire gun safety package we passed last week, and I’m thankful for my partnership with Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy on this bill.”

Signed into law less than one month after the tragic white supremacist act of terror at a Buffalo supermarket, this comprehensive ten-bill package will: ban the sale of semiautomatic rifles to anyone under 21 by requiring a license; prohibit the purchase of body armor by anyone not engaged in an eligible profession; strengthen the Red Flag Law by expanding the list of people who can file for Extreme Risk Protection Orders (ERPOs) and requiring law enforcement to file ERPOs under a very specified set of circumstances; make threatening mass harm a crime; require microstamping for new semiautomatic handguns; enhance information sharing between state, local and federal agencies when guns are used in crimes and strengthen requirements for gun dealers related to record-keeping and safeguarding their inventory; close the “other gun” loophole by revising and widening the definition of a firearm; eliminate the grandfathering of large capacity feeding devices; and require social media platforms to provide a mechanism for users to report hateful conduct.

h/t, Joe Cadillic