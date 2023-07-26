Kansas Troopers ‘Waged War on Motorists,’ Federal Judge Finds

Mitch Smith reports:
They called it the “Kansas two-step.”
When a mundane traffic stop was nearing its end, a state trooper would turn to leave. But after a couple of paces toward the squad car, the trooper would whirl around and go back to the window of the pulled-over driver, hoping to strike up a conversation and find enough reason to scour the car for drugs. Perhaps the driver would say something the trooper deemed suspicious, or perhaps the driver would just agree to a search.
But that two-step, which troopers used often against out-of-state drivers, was part of a “war on motorists” waged by the Kansas Highway Patrol in violation of the Fourth Amendment, a federal judge said in a blistering opinion on Friday.
Read more at The New York Times.
h/t, Joe Cadillic