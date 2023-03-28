Kansas High Court Affirms Abortion Access Still ‘Fundamental Right’

 March 28, 2023  Posted by  Court, Healthcare

John Hanna reports:

Kansas’ highest court signaled Monday that it still considers access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state constitution, as an attorney for the state argued that a decisive statewide vote last year affirming abortion rights “doesn’t matter.”

The state Supreme Court is considering exactly how far the Republican-controlled Legislature can go in restricting abortion under a 2019 decision protecting abortion rights. The justices heard arguments from attorneys for Kansas and abortion providers in two lawsuits but isn’t likely to rule for months.

Read more at AP.

