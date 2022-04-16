Kāinga Ora admits serious privacy breach, apologises, launches investigation

Apr 162022
Lane Nichols reports:
Kāinga Ora has apologised for a serious privacy blunder and launched an urgent investigation after mistakenly sharing sensitive details about a tenant’s mental health with a neighbour.
The tenant is a former skinhead and alleged white power sympathiser accused of terrorising his Christchurch neighbours in a prolonged campaign of intimidation and abuse.
The state housing agency says the wrongful release of customer information is “completely unacceptable” and the matter has been referred to the Privacy Commissioner’s office.
