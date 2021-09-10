Justice Department sues Texas over near-total abortion ban

Erik de la Garza reports:

The Biden Justice Department on Thursday filed a lawsuit challenging Texas’ near-total abortion ban as an “unconstitutional attack” on women that deprives them of abortion services “in open defiance” of U.S. Supreme Court precedent.

“The act is clearly unconstitutional under longstanding Supreme Court precedent,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said at a news conference announcing the lawsuit, filed in Austin federal court.

