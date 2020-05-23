Just turning your phone on qualifies as searching it, court rules

May 232020
May 23, 2020 Court, Surveillance, U.S.
Kate Cox reports:
Smartphones are a rich data trove not only for marketers but also for law enforcement. Police and federal investigators love to get their hands on all that juicy personal information during an investigation. But thanks to the Fourth Amendment of the US Constitution and all the case law built upon it, police generally need a warrant to search your phone—and that includes just looking at the lock screen, a judge has ruled (PDF).
