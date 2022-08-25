Jury Awards $31M Total in Favor of Vanessa Bryant and Chris Chester in Lawsuit Against LA County Over Fatal Helicopter Crash Photos
Aug 252022
Meghann Cuniff reports:
A jury on Wednesday awarded a total of $31 million to Vanessa Bryant and Christopher Chester for Los Angeles County’s mishandling of photos from the helicopter crash that killed their spouses.
The verdict follows 10 days of testimony in U.S. District Judge John F. Walter‘s courtroom about how employees with the sheriff’s and fire departments took and disseminated photographs of human remains at the site of the Jan. 26, 2020 crash that killed Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna Bryant.
