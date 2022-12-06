Jury awards $300,000 to retired trooper who sued state police for retaliation

Matt Byrne reports:

A federal jury has found that Maine State Police supervisors retaliated against a detective who refused to break federal disclosure rules and tried to report what he believed was illegal data collection by a secretive state police intelligence unit.

The jury of six men and three women deliberated for more than five hours Friday afternoon before handing a victory to George Loder, of Scarborough, who filed suit against the state police in 2020 alleging that he was targeted for retaliation by his bosses for failing to share information about his work at a federal anti-terrorism task force.

 

The jury awarded Loder $300,000 in compensatory damages.

Read more at Press Herald.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

