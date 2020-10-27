Junior doctor who accessed patient records improperly and failed to engage with regulator is struck off

From an article in BMJ:

A junior doctor who improperly accessed the medical records of three hospital patients without a legitimate reason and who then lied about it to a trust investigation has been struck off the UK medical register after failing to engage with the regulatory process.

Neha Muralidharan was suspended for 10 months in July 2019, after she used her smart card at Warrington and Halton NHS Foundation Trust to access the medical records of a woman and two children. The woman complained, telling trust authorities that Muralidharan had specifically accessed her records. The trust found that Muralidharan’s card had been used to obtain the records and asked her to explain.