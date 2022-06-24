Judges clip EU countries’ wings on collecting travel data

Jun 242022
June 24, 2022 Court, Featured News, Non-U.S., Surveillance
Vincent Manancourt reports:
European Union countries can no longer force airlines to hand over reams of passenger data — at least for flights within the 27-member bloc, according to an EU top court ruling on Tuesday.
The Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) said requirements for airlines to shuttle passenger data to national authorities interfere with privacy rights. Judges stopped short of striking down the data collection framework entirely.
h/t, Joe Cadillic