Judges clip EU countries’ wings on collecting travel data

Jun 242022
 
 June 24, 2022  Posted by  Court, Featured News, Non-U.S., Surveillance

Vincent Manancourt reports:

European Union countries can no longer force airlines to hand over reams of passenger data — at least for flights within the 27-member bloc, according to an EU top court ruling on Tuesday.

The Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) said requirements for airlines to shuttle passenger data to national authorities interfere with privacy rights. Judges stopped short of striking down the data collection framework entirely.

Read more at Politico.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.