Jack Rodgers reports:

A psychiatrist who has been unable to interview Maryland newsroom gunman Jarrod Ramos can still testify as to what he observed of the killer’s mental state, a Maryland judge ruled Friday.

Dr. Gregory Saathoff has not interacted with Ramos directly, but he did observe the 40-year-old through the window of his jail cell, and he interviewed 35 personnel from the Anne Arundel County Detention Center about him.