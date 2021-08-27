Judge Who Released Michael Avenatti’s Financial Affidavits Says Privacy Rule Needs Clarification

Avalon Zoppo writes:
The Manhattan federal judge who ordered Michael Avenatti to release documents regarding his inability to pay attorneys in a case involving Stormy Daniels is asking a committee to clarify a federal rule to acknowledge public access to such financial affidavits.
Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman of the Southern District of New York asked the Advisory Committee on Criminal Rules to consider changing a federal rule on privacy protections for filings. The change, he said, should acknowledge that financial disclosure forms used to show a defendant’s eligibility for court-appointed counsel—called CJA Form 23s—”may be judicial documents subject to a right of public access” under common law, the First Amendment or both.
Read more on Law.com. (subscription required)