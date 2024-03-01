Judge Trims Claims in Meta ‘Voiceprint’ Capture Privacy Lawsuit

Skye Witley reports:
Meta Platforms Inc. must defend claims it violated an Illinois biometric privacy law by capturing its users’ voices, a California federal judge ruled in denying the social media platform’s dismissal motion.
Judge Susan Illston was convinced that voice recording tools embedded in Meta’s communication platform, Messenger, qualified as “voiceprints” protected from nonconsensual collection by the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Although the case will proceed, Illston granted the company’s request to dismiss two of the biometric privacy claims under the law in an order Tuesday for the US District Court for the Northern District of California.
