Judge Stearns To First Circuit: Screw Pseudonymity

Nov 052022
November 5, 2022 Court
Scott Greenfield writes:
Despite the efforts of “amicus” Eugene Volokh to use the Doe v. MIT Title IX case to push his war against pseudonymous litigation, the First Circuit held that there were four “paradigms” that compelled the district courts to allow a plaintiff to sue as a John Doe.
Volokh pursued the generic right of the public to know who was using the courts to sue to try to force an innocent male accused, whose identity had been protected under FERPA during the campus sex tribunal, to expose his name and the false accusations against him for which he was wrongfully found responsible because of the denial of due process and the institutional bias against males.
