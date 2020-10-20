Judge Shuts Down Vallejo PD’s Illegally-Obtained Stingray

Tim Cushing writes:

For the moment, police officers in Vallejo, California aren’t allowed to use their cell site simulator. A tentative ruling [PDF] issued by a judge says the city violated the law by approving the purchase of a Stingray device without instituting a privacy policy governing its use — a policy explicitly approved by the city council and subjected to public scrutiny prior to adoption.

The case challenging the new device’s purchase and use was brought by Oakland Privacy. Matthew Gauriglia of the EFF breaks down the multiple ways the city and its PD skirted their obligations to Vallejo residents.