Judge rejects petition to block Cobb schools mask mandate

May 092021
May 9, 2021 Court, U.S., Youth & Schools
Kristal Dixon reports:
A federal judge dismissed a request from several parents to stop the Cobb County School District from enforcing its mask mandate.
U.S. District Court Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. rejected the plaintiffs’ request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the district’s mask requirement for students and its contract tracing policy for confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Read more on Atlanta Journal-Constitution.