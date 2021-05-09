Judge rejects petition to block Cobb schools mask mandate

May 092021
 
 May 9, 2021  Posted by  Court, U.S., Youth & Schools

Kristal Dixon reports:

A federal judge dismissed a request from several parents to stop the Cobb County School District from enforcing its mask mandate.

U.S. District Court Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. rejected the plaintiffs’ request for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the district’s mask requirement for students and its contract tracing policy for confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Read more on Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

