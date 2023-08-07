Judge partially blocks Texas abortion ban for medical emergencies, fatal diagnoses

Nadine El-Bawab reports:

A Texas judge granted a temporary injunction on Texas’ multiple abortion bans on Friday, allowing abortions in cases of medical emergencies and fatal fetal diagnoses while litigation continues in an ongoing lawsuit filed by women alleging Texas’ bans put their lives in danger.

The judge also denied the state’s request to throw out the lawsuit.

Texas has several abortion laws in place, prohibiting all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, except in medical emergencies, which the laws do not define. One of the bans — called SB 8 — prohibits abortions after cardiac activity is detected, which kept several plaintiffs from accessing care despite their pregnancies being nonviable, according to the suit.