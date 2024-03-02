Judge orders NSO to cough up Pegasus super-spyware source code

Thomas Claburn reports:

NSO Group, the Israel-based maker of super-charged snoopware Pegasus, has been ordered by a federal judge in California to share the source code for “all relevant spyware” with Meta’s WhatsApp.

The order [PDF] from Judge Phyllis Hamilton at the end of last month stems from WhatsApp’s 2019 lawsuit [PDF] against NSO for allegedly spying on 1,400 WhatsApp users.

The spyware maker is accused of sending carefully crafted data over the internet to select people’s phones that, via a vulnerability in the chat app’s VoIP stack, allowed malicious code to silently run on those devices, code that in turn allowed victims’ conversations and other sensitive information to be accessed remotely. NSO marketed this surveillance service to governments around the world.