Judge orders McHenry County Department of Health to disclose names of coronavirus patients to emergency dispatchers
Apr 152020
April 15, 2020 Court, Featured News, Healthcare
Robert McCoppin reports:
A judge has ordered that the McHenry County Department of Health divulge the names of coronavirus patients to emergency dispatchers so police know who has the virus when they respond to emergency calls, prosecutors said.
State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally’s office filed a lawsuit last week on behalf of the sheriff. After the filing, police departments from Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, the city of McHenry, and Woodstock joined the suit.
