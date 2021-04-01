Judge orders college to turn over report on 2017 rape

Julie Manganis reports:

BEVERLY — A Lawrence Superior Court judge has ordered that a lawyer hired by Endicott College to investigate a 2017 sexual assault on campus must turn over her report and other materials to the attorney representing the victim in that case.

In a decision Monday, Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman found that federal student privacy laws do not shield the report and other materials compiled by lawyer Margaret Paget from being disclosed in a civil lawsuit, rejecting the college’s motion to “quash” a subpoena.