Judge orders college to turn over report on 2017 rape

Apr 012021
 
 April 1, 2021

Julie Manganis reports:

BEVERLY — A Lawrence Superior Court judge has ordered that a lawyer hired by Endicott College to investigate a 2017 sexual assault on campus must turn over her report and other materials to the attorney representing the victim in that case.

In a decision Monday, Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman found that federal student privacy laws do not shield the report and other materials compiled by lawyer Margaret Paget from being disclosed in a civil lawsuit, rejecting the college’s motion to “quash” a subpoena.



