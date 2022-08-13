Judge Investigates Alex Jones’ Legal Team After Sandy Hook Medical Records Are Leaked

 August 13, 2022

The judge in a Sandy Hook defamation lawsuit against far-right conspiracy podcaster Alex Jones has launched an investigation of his legal team after the medical records of school parents were leaked.

Medical and psychiatric records of some parents and relatives of the children killed in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, were apparently included among a massive document dump including Jones’ cellphone texts. The information was apparently inadvertently leaked by his lawyers to various parties, according to a remote Connecticut court hearing Wednesday.

Read more at Yahoo!

