Judge in Texas blocks Biden administration emergency abortion guidance

Aug 242022
 
 August 24, 2022  Posted by  Court, Healthcare, Laws

Nate Raymond reports:

A federal judge in Texas late Tuesday blocked the Biden administration from enforcing in the Republican-led state new guidance requiring hospitals to provide emergency abortions to women regardless of state bans on the procedure.

U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix in Lubbock agreed with Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ guidance was unauthorized and went beyond the text of a related federal law.

Read more at U.S. News.

 

