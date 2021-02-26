Judge in Google Case Disturbed That Even ‘Incognito’ Users Are Tracked

Feb 262021
 
 February 26, 2021  Posted by  Business, Court, Online, Surveillance, U.S.

Joel Rosenblatt reports:

When Google users browse in “Incognito” mode, just how hidden is their activity?

The Alphabet Inc. unit says activating the stealth mode in Chrome, or “private browsing” in other browsers, means the company won’t “remember your activity.” But a judge with a history of taking Silicon Valley giants to task about their data collection raised doubts Thursday about whether Google is being as forthright as it needs to be about the personal information it’s collecting from users.

Read more on Bloomberg.com

h/t, Joe Cadillic

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.