Judge Halts California Privacy Rule Enforcement Until Next March

California’s first-in-the-nation privacy agency must wait until March 2024 to begin enforcing new regulations governing how businesses collect and use customers’ personal information, a state judge ruled.

The ruling by the California Superior Court in Sacramento blocks the California Privacy Protection Agency from moving ahead with plans to begin enforcement of the rules as early as Saturday. It’s a victory for the California Chamber of Commerce, which sued challenging those enforcement plans, arguing that Golden State businesses wouldn’t have as much time as the law allows for them to prepare.

