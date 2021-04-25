Judge dismisses biometric privacy case, saying lawyers `skirted close to the line’ of sanctions

Apr 252021
April 25, 2021 Court
Daniel Fisher reports:
A federal judge in Illinois dismissed a would-be biometric privacy class action after the plaintiff disappeared, saying plaintiff lawyers “skirted close to the line” of sanctions by pursuing the case without properly investigating the claims.
First Student moved for sanctions against lawyers at Stephan Zouras LLC after the school-bus operator determined that plaintiff Roxanne Brewton had never applied for work at the company, contradicting her claim First Student had violated her rights under the Illinois biometric privacy act by taking her fingerprints.
Read more on Legal Newsline.