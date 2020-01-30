Judge Denies Injunction to Pastor Who Claims She Was Targeted For Work With Immigrants

Matthew Renda reports:

A Christian pastor who ministers to immigrants and refugees failed to obtain a court order that would have prevented the government from continuing to monitor her activities along the U.S.-Mexico border and in New York.

U.S. District Court Judge Larry Burns ruled Tuesday in the Southern District of California that Pastor Kaji Dousa failed to pass the extremely high bar required to obtain a preliminary injunction. Dousa claims in her lawsuit that the federal government is illegally targeting her because of her ministry work.