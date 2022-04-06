Judge considers novel privacy challenge brought by California gun owners

 April 6, 2022  Posted by  Court, Laws, Surveillance, U.S.

Bianca Bruno reports:

An attorney representing millions of California gun owners said Tuesday their challenge to a California law disclosing their personal information to gun violence researchers is the first of its kind.

At issue is a constitutional challenge by California gun owners who claim Assembly Bill 173 — a 2021 law which amended California firearms laws to authorize the state attorney general to disclose gun owners’ personal information to the California Firearm Violence Research Center at UC Davis — violates their privacy rights.

