Judge blocks Idaho prosecution of out-of-state abortion referrals

Aug 032023
 
 August 3, 2023

Daniel Trotta reports:

A U.S. judge on Monday blocked the state of Idaho at least temporarily from prosecuting doctors who refer patients out of state to get an abortion, finding that would violate a medical provider’s right to free speech.

U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill agreed with a challenge led by Planned Parenthood that Republican Attorney General Raul Labrador’s interpretation of the state’s criminal abortion law was “chilling” to providers’ First Amendment rights.

Read more at Reuters.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

