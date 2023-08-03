Judge blocks Idaho prosecution of out-of-state abortion referrals

Aug 032023
August 3, 2023 Court, Healthcare, Laws, U.S.
Daniel Trotta reports:
A U.S. judge on Monday blocked the state of Idaho at least temporarily from prosecuting doctors who refer patients out of state to get an abortion, finding that would violate a medical provider’s right to free speech.
U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill agreed with a challenge led by Planned Parenthood that Republican Attorney General Raul Labrador’s interpretation of the state’s criminal abortion law was “chilling” to providers’ First Amendment rights.
Read more at Reuters.
h/t, Joe Cadillic