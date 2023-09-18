Judge blocks Escondido school district’s controversial transgender student privacy policy

Mike McKinnon III reports:

Last May, two teachers from Rincon Middle School in the Escondido Union School District filed a lawsuit challenging the district’s policies regarding what information can be shared with parents of students who are debating their “gender identity.”

The original complaint stated teachers are required to use “any pronouns or a gender-specific name requested by the student during school, while reverting to biological pronouns and legal names when speaking with parents in order to actively hide information about their child’s gender identity from them.”

[…]

Thursday, U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez granted a preliminary injunction request prohibiting enforcement of policies that bar teachers from discussing students’ gender identities with their parents.