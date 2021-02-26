Judge Approves Historic $650M Facebook Privacy Settlement

Feb 262021
February 26, 2021 Business, Court, Featured News
Nicholas Iovino reports:
A federal judge gave his final blessing Friday to a $650 million deal to resolve claims that Facebook illegally collected and stored users’ facial data without consent, making it one of the largest privacy-related settlements in U.S. history.
“Overall, the settlement is a major win for consumers in the hotly contested area of digital privacy,” U.S. District Judge James Donato wrote in a 21-page ruling.
Read more on Courthouse News.