Journalist Sues Predator Spyware Maker for Allegedly Helping Government Surveil Him

Oct 082022
October 8, 2022 Breaches, Business, Court, Surveillance
Lucas Ropek reports:
A Greek journalist who was targeted for surveillance with spyware has filed a lawsuit against the spyware’s proprietor, hoping to spur a criminal investigation into the malfeasance surrounding the sales and use of such spying tools.
In late March 2021, Thanasis Koukakis was notified by a team of digital researchers that his phone had been infected with malware. A reporter who typically covers finance, Koukakis had been in the midst of investigating corruption issues when his device was infected. Research later showed that his phone had been under surveillance for approximately two months.
Read more at Gizmodo.