Jordanian officials want investigation into hacking of their cellphones

Feb 142022
 
 February 14, 2022  Posted by  Non-U.S., Surveillance

Daoud Kuttab reports:

A senior Jordanian official has called on his government to create a committee to investigate hacking that has affected the cellphones of nearly 200 Jordanian activists, journalists, human rights defenders, and even government officials.

Senator Mustafa Hamarneh, a member of Jordan’s elite upper house – often called the King’s Council because its members are appointed by the palace, and a former director of the University of Jordan’s Center for Strategic Studies, told The Media Line that the issue is worrisome and answers are needed.

Read more at Jerusalem Post.

