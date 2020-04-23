Joel R. Reidenberg 1961-2020

The privacy community suffered a tremendous loss this week with the passing of Fordham law professor Joel Reidenberg after a years-long battle with leukemia. Twitter was filled with tributes to him from so many whose lives he touched with his generosity of spirit in mentoring and nurturing others.

To say Joel will be missed is an understatement, as this lovely tribute by Steve Bellovin makes clear.

You can read some others’ memories of Joel in this tweet thread. IAPP has also published a lovely obituary and tribute here, with a companion tribute by Omar Tene.