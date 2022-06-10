Joe Cadillic’s MassPrivateI has moved — change your bookmarks

Joe writes:

Last week, I received a notice that my weekly Privacy/Civil Rights links from May 16th, 2022 was banned for violating Google’s “Community Guidelines”.

I don’t know exactly what news link or links in his post they think violated their guidelines, and it seems Joe doesn’t either because Google banned an entire post full of news links because what — one of the links went to something that Google censors think violates some “community standards?”

Joe is definitely the wrong person to try to censor. He and I don’t always agree on things, but trying to censor him because he linked to a news item or post you don’t approve of? Seriously?

Rather than go along with Google’s censorship, Joe has moved his blog to https://joecadillic.substack.com/

You can read Joe’s post about Google’s censorship at https://joecadillic.substack.com/p/banned-by-google-for-posting-politically?s=r