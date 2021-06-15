Jimmy Lai’s Next Magazine fined for privacy breach over story on Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung’s family, in landmark prosecution
Brian Wong reports:
Jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying’s Next Magazine and its chief editor have been fined HK$120,000 (US$15,000) in total for publishing a copy of the birth certificate of Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung Pak-chi’s youngest son, in a landmark privacy prosecution.
Mak King-hing, 47, along with Next Digital and Element 5 Digital, the parent company and publisher of the magazine respectively, were each fined HK$40,000 at West Kowloon Court on Tuesday over a story published on the magazine’s website on January 28, 2019.
