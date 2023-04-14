Jersey’s government found to have breached data protection law again

Apr 142023
ITV reports:
Jersey’s government has been found to have breached the island’s data protection law again.
The Information Commissioner has issued a public statement criticising the Customer and Local Services department after an islander complained about how their request for personal information was dealt with.
Since the data protection law was brought in 2018, the commissioner has only publicly commented on four serious failings – three of those were by the government.
