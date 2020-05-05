Japan’s Personal Information Protection Committee releases guidance on contract tracing mobile apps to combat COVID-19

Maki DePalo of Alston & Bird writes:

On May 1, the Personal Information Protection Committee in Japan (PPC) released guidance (only available in Japanese) on the use of contact tracing mobile apps (Apps) as one of the mechanisms to combat the spread of COVID-19 and highlighted five essential consideration points. Specifically, the PPC recommends that all “personal information handling business operators” carefully consider, and disclose their practices on, the following points in connection with Apps: