Japan: Protection of Personal Information (Appi) Act to be Amended: Is Your Business Ready?

From DLA Piper:

The Japanese Diet has recently approved a bill to amend the APPI. This is expected to result in a strengthening of rights for data subjects while making data breach notifications mandatory and increasing penalties for noncompliance. Is your business ready for these upcoming changes?

Overview of the Amendment

On 5 June 2020, the Japanese Diet approved a bill to partially amend the Act on the Protection of Personal Information (the “APPI”). The amendment is intended to respond to the increased need to balance the protection and utilization of personal information with the risks arising from domestic and cross-border data transfers.