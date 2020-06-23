Jamaican Senate passes privacy bill

Meera Narendra reports that Jamaica’s new Data Protection Act 2020 was passed in the Senate and will take effect in 2022.

Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Leader of Government Business, said the bill will take effect after a two-year transitional period, whereby a public education exercise will be undertaken.

“It is anticipated that during this transition period, it will be treated as an appropriate period for public education…So we will pass the Bill and educate people as we go through… [so that] people will understand the Bill when it has come into effect,” she said.